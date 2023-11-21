Cody Rhodes confirms that legendary 20-time champion will be the final member of his team and return at WarGames

Cody Rhodes made an announcement that had fans both excited and disappointed simultaneously after the main event of RAW. He confirmed the final member of his team at WarGames, only for the legend not to appear.

It was coming from a mile away when Drew McIntyre revealed that he wasn't part of The Judgment Day but would be teaming up with them at WarGames. This left Cody's team one member short.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso clean in the main event of RAW, he and The Judgment Day gained the advantage at WarGames. Cody Rhodes saved Uso from an impending assault along with Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins and announced that someone he has a legacy with would be the final member of their member.

This is nothing but a confirmation of The Viper's return at WarGames beside Rhodes, Rollins, Uso, and Zayn.

However, Orton didn't appear himself, and the crowd had a huge pop, perhaps expecting the Apex Predator.

Unfortunately, that didn't materialize, and the show ended with the shot of the four men standing tall in the ring.

It will be interesting to see how things play out at Survivor Series: WarGames when Orton returns after 18 months away. He's going to get a massive response in Chicago for sure.

