Michael Cole issues public apology during WWE RAW; shares NSFW message

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Mar 17, 2025 19:50 GMT
Michael Cole had to apologise (image credit: WWE.com)

Michael Cole is on commentary for this week's episode of WWE RAW alongside Corey Graves. The two men were able to sit through John Cena's first promo since turning heel last month.

Cena blamed the WWE Universe for his heel turn and claimed he was in an abusive relationship with the crowd for years, and now he had decided to break up with them.

Michael Cole then publicly apologized for his words and claimed that Cena had become a "Pr*ck" after the star had made his exit up the ramp to a chorus of boos and the crowd singing "goodbye" to him.

Cena took his speech to new lengths tonight, even singling out a young fan and calling him toxic, before going into detail about why his relationship with the WWE Universe was abusive, claiming that they didn't support him; they actually used him.

The 16-time World Champion noted that no one ever asked him how he was. Instead, fans just wanted what they could get and ruined his farewell tour, which he had announced last year and was supposed to be historical, but that isn't the case.

Everyone seems to be turning against John Cena now that he's a heel, and he's learning to embrace the hate.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
