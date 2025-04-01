Michael Cole issues a statement on Jimmy Uso's health after horrifying injury on WWE RAW

Michael Cole has now issued a statement regarding Jimmy Uso's health after the star was left bleeding on WWE RAW. He was injured thanks to Gunther's attack and destruction.

Ad

Jimmy Uso challenged Gunther to a match for this week's episode of RAW. While he gave it his best effort, the star could not walk away with the win he was looking for to motivate his brother. Instead, he became a different sort of inspiration altogether for the star as he was beaten down while Jey was forced to watch helplessly, powerless to do anything for him. He was left bleeding and destroyed completely.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Afterward, on RAW, Michael Cole provided an update on Jimmy, letting fans know how the star was doing.

"Jimmy Uso, who had already been beaten and choked out in the match, was helpless when he was assaulted and attacked again by the World Heavyweight Champion. Jey Uso, Pat, was forced to watch his brother get destroyed," said Michael Cole. "As for the bloody Jimmy Uso, we understand he had to be tended to by our medical staff. Follow WWE social media accounts for updates on Jimmy throughout the week."

Ad

Fans will have to stay tuned to hear what happens next and whether Uso's injuries are worse than initially thought.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback