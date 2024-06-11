Michael Cole makes another big mistake on WWE RAW

The June 10, 2024 episode of WWE RAW saw another commentary botch. This time, Michael Cole made the mistake of miscommunicating the details of a major Clash at the Castle title match. The match in question is the WWE Undisputed Championship match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One betrayed the trust of The American Nightmare on SmackDown after he humbly requested him to share the ring with him before he retires. Cody Rhodes answered AJ’s call and raised his hand, prompting them to cheer for him. However, Styles returned the favor by attacking Rhodes and hitting him with a Styles Clash off the steel steps.

This resulted in an angry Cody Rhodes challenging The Phenomenal One to an ‘I Quit’ match for his WWE Undisputed Championship in Scotland. However, during commentary, Michael Cole said the match would end if a wrestler failed to stand up after a ten-count.

Trending

Expand Tweet

These, however, are the rules of a Last Man Standing match. In reality, an ‘I Quit’ match requires a fighter to make their opponent say the words ‘I Quit.’ While Michael Cole made the mistake on air, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes will not spare each other until they hear the words.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback