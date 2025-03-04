Michael Cole makes a huge announcement on Cody Rhodes during WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Mar 04, 2025 05:05 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website and YouTube channel)

Fans are still coming to terms with John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he viciously took out Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock. Now, Michael Cole has confirmed that The American Nightmare will appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown to address the shocking turn of events.

When The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, the Toronto fans erupted in cheers. However, this was short-lived, as Cena soon showed his true colors by attacking Cody and revealing himself as The Final Boss' ally in the build-up to WrestleMania 41. The Leader of Cenation will now face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Shows of Shows.

During this week's RAW broadcast, Michael Cole confirmed that Cody will appear on SmackDown this Friday Night to address Cena's actions. John Cena's heel turn has shaken the wrestling universe, and it'll be interesting to see how this storyline shapes up in the coming weeks. Fans should also keep an eye out for Cena or The Rock potentially confronting Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Whatever the case, it's safe to assume the upcoming SmackDown is one of the most highly-anticipated ones due to the events at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
