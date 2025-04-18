Michael Cole name drops controversial former WWE star at WrestleMania event

WWE is moving ahead full-force through WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are sure to have their own 'Mania moments this weekend, but for now, they're busy with the various events around town to build to the two-night extravaganza. Amid the excitement and pandemonium, Cole caused a stir this afternoon with a simple name-drop.

Ad

Boomstick and The Voice of WWE hosted the WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show today near the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. The event began with chaos as The New Day crashed the show. Cole later spoke with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Women's World Champion IYO SKY about their WrestleMania Sunday Triple Threat Match, which will open the show.

WrestleMania 37 in April 2021 took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The EST captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks in the 17-minute main event of Night One. At today's kickoff event in Las Vegas, Cole welcomed Belair to the stage and mentioned her 'Mania success. He then name-dropped The Boss, now known as Mercedes Moné in AEW, which drew a loud reaction from the WWE Universe.

Ad

Trending

"Bianca, welcome. You've had an incredible career at WrestleMania. You main-evented one year against Sasha Banks, it was an incredible match. [loud crowd reactions] You have taken over the world with your power, your speed, your agility, and the way you carry yourself as a champion. You do have a problem coming into this match, though, that problem is the fact you have never beaten Rhea Ripley. The other problem is you have a losing record against IYO SKY. Many believe you may be the underdog in this match. What do you think about that?" Michael Cole said. [From 38:32 to 39:20]

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Belair worked the 2018 Women's Kickoff Battle Royal, but the bout with Banks was her official WrestleMania debut, and the start of her five-match streak at WWE's Showcase of Immortals, which could go to six this year. WrestleMania 37 also marked the last 'Mania singles bout for the current AEW TBS Champion.

If you use the above quote, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More