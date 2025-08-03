Michael Cole namedrops 2 massive AEW stars during WWE SummerSlam; accomplishments acknowledged

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 03, 2025 23:16 GMT
Michael Cole
Michael Cole is the voice of WWE [Image source: WWE.com]

A massive moment took place at SummerSlam tonight, which led to Michael Cole name-dropping two top AEW stars during the show.

The Hardy Boyz, the Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian were instrumental in putting WWE's tag team division on the map in the early 2000s. These three teams were involved in a heated rivalry for several years, and they took part in a series of stellar matches that are remembered to this day. In fact, these three teams were part of the very first Tables and Ladders and Chairs (TLC) match in WWE history, taking place at SummerSlam 2000.

Tonight, on Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer, another TLC Match is taking place for the WWE Tag Team Championship, featuring several teams from SmackDown. Before the bout started, Michael Cole said that it had been 25 years since the first-ever such bout took place at SummerSlam 2000. Cole also said the match involved Edge and Christian, the Dudley Boyz, and the Hardy Boyz.

Moments later, Michael Cole announced that two of the three teams that were part of the match in 2000 were in attendance. The camera showed the Dudley Boyz, as well as Matt and Jeff Hardy. However, Edge (Cope) and Christian (Christian Cage) were not in attendance for this moment as they are currently signed to AEW.

It's good to see the Dudley Boyz back on WWE TV, even though they are sitting with the crowd in attendance.

