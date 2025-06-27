Michael Cole officially announces that WWE is making a major change to SmackDown

Michael Cole has confirmed what has been circulating in the rumor mill regarding the future of WWE SmackDown. The veteran confirmed the speculation that the blue brand will undergo a major change from next week onwards.
SmackDown became a three-hour show a few months back, a move which did not sit well with fans, as many complained about the program being too long. However, it was reported a few days back that the show will return to a two-hour format from July 4.
Michael Cole confirmed the rumors on tonight's SmackDown, noting that SmackDown will return to its default setting from next week. RAW, however, is expected to continue as usual. While the runtime for the flagship show is 3 hours, it usually airs for 2.5 hours.
Talking about SmackDown, tonight's show in Riyadh didn't get off to a good start as the Netflix feed around the world got cut abruptly. The show was back on the air after nearly 30 minutes, and WWE apologized for the issues.
PWInsider noted that the disruption was due to power loss in Riyadh and had nothing to do with Netflix. Michael Cole also addressed the issue once the feed was back and even said sorry to the fans.
