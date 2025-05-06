Michael Cole predicts 40-year-old RAW star will be a future World Champion

Michael Cole made a bold prediction—that a 40-year-old RAW star is going to be a future World Champion. The superstar in question obliged by picking up a massive win on RAW tonight against the odds.
That superstar is none other than Penta, fka Pentagon Jr. As you probably know, he was in a recent pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship, which led to his encounters with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. However, post WrestleMania, he still had to deal with The Judgment Day.
During his match against JD McDonagh on RAW, Michael Cole confidently predicted that the 40-year-old Penta would become a World Champion in WWE at some point.
For the immediate future, Penta had to focus on the match, and the odds were stacked against him, as The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Carlito were present at ringside to be a nuisance.
On top of that, Chad Gable came out and tried to distract Penta, only to be taken out by the lucha legend. As you probably know, "El Grande Americano" (Gable) defeated Penta's brother Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41, and he now looks to be targeting his next luchador.
Either way, Penta picked up a massive victory on RAW against JD McDonagh. Time will tell whether Michael Cole's prediction comes true or not.