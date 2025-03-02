Michael Cole reacts to John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole was beyond shocked by John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena turned to his dark side and joined forces with The Final Boss, The Rock.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena won the men's six-man match and will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41. In one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes in front of The Rock.

John Cena brutally beat Cody up and then made it known that he and The Rock are now allies. Michael Cole said the following to Cena right away:

"John, what are you doing?"

Cena had been a babyface for what seemed like an eternity. For a long time, fans had lost all hope of seeing a heel Cena on WWE TV ever again. It all changed tonight at Elimination Chamber 2025 when Cena viciously attacked Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring.

Cena boasted millions of fans with A LOT of them being kids who looked up to him. He seemingly broke their hearts tonight with his actions and it remains to be seen what was the reason behind him embracing his dark side.

