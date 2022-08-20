WWE commentary team references Sami Zayn's pre-WWE gimmick

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn's El Generico gimmick was referenced by Michael Cole on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Zayn was part of the fatal five-way to determine the new number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Title. During the match, he looked to hit Corbin with a springboard attack only to take a forearm to his face. Just as Zayn was falling down, Michael Cole said:

"Sami looked like El Generico there."

CONNER 🇨🇦 @WrestleConner



#SmackDown Michael Cole just casually name dropping “El Generico” on WWE programming. Michael Cole just casually name dropping “El Generico” on WWE programming. #SmackDown https://t.co/srpLu1OwX2

El Generico was Zayn's gimmick when he competed in Ring of Honor and the independent circuit. The former Intercontinental Champion was a masked wrestler, and to this day, he is trying to convince the fans that him and El Generico are two different people.

This was one of the rare occasions when the gimmick was mentioned on live WWE programming.

KnightofOA🔜Gen Con @MattAguilarCB Wow, we just got an El Generico reference on #SmackDown ...it really is a new era lol Wow, we just got an El Generico reference on #SmackDown ...it really is a new era lol

Sami Zayn is currently an Honorary Uce as he was made an honorary member of The Bloodline. He also had a backstage segment with Roman Reigns after trying to get close to The Tribal Chief for weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Zayn will be able to get in the good books of Reigns in the near future.

