Michael Cole references Bullet Club at Fastlane but makes a big botch

Michael Cole made a direct Bullet Club reference on WWE TV, but he went a bit wrong when trying to score those "internet points." But the fact that he referenced them was quite a surprise in itself.

For one, WWE hasn't shied away from teasing fans with The Bullet Club since 2016, but unfortunately, it never worked out in their creative vision or variations, with the closest we've seen is "The Club" and "The O.C.," as well as classic clashes between AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

At Fastlane 2023, during the opening match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, he said that Finn Balor was the first leader of the Bullet Club while Cody Rhodes was another. This is, of course, incorrect because Cody was never the Bullet Club leader.

During Cody Rhodes' stint in the indies before AEW, his Bullet Club run saw Kenny Omega emerge as the leader while he never took that role.

Corey Graves appropriately told Cole to get those internet points, which he certainly did to some extent until he called Rhodes a former Bullet Club leader.

