Michael Cole Replaced In Huge Changes Made To WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 18, 2025 00:30 GMT
The star was replaced (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was replaced (Credit: WWE.com)

Michael Cole has now been replaced in a huge update on WWE SmackDown. The show has seen several changes made for the night.

Michael Cole has been replaced by commentator Vic Joseph, but now, Corey Graves is back

Cole was gone from tonight's show, missing the episode of SmackDown in an unusual turn of events. The star usually never misses a show, but he was nowhere to be seen in tonight's event. Now, replacing him on the show was regular NXT commentator Vic Joseph. Joseph has stepped up to fill in on gaps on the main roster commentary team several times in the last few months, and tonight was no exception.

On top of that, there was another change on the show. Usually, Booker T has been filling in on the show, ever since Corey Graves was attacked by Brock Lesnar. However, the star was gone tonight, and replacing him on SmackDown was the returning Graves. He was back to work with Joseph tonight on the stacked show tonight.

He did not address the attack by Brock Lesnar, but he did say, "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

Michael Cole rarely misses WWE shows

On the commentary team, Michael Cole has been a fixture for most of the last three decades. While he has worked in other roles in that first decade, he then became one of the fixed names on commentary, where he rarely if ever missed a single show.

In recent months, he has taken more of a casual approach, missing a few shows here and there, while still staying one of the most consistent figures on commentary in history, earning his position as the voice of WWE. It remains to be seen when he returns to commentary again tonight.

Should the star not return soon, then Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett could end up filling in regularly, given that the two stars have been consistent in helping to fill up the gaps.

