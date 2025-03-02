Michael Cole reveals HUGE Trish Stratus first for WWE Elimination Chamber

Michael Cole and Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image source: wwe.com)

Trish Stratus is set to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Michael Cole revealed a first for her before the match.

Stratus is widely regarded as one of the greatest female stars in the history of WWE. During her illustrious career, she has accomplished everything there is to achieve and even earned a place in the Hall of Fame.

Despite retiring as a full-time performer, Stratus has returned to the ring sporadically over the years. In 2023, she was involved in a long feud with Becky Lynch, which culminated in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. Following the bout, she was away from the squared circle until Royal Rumble 2025.

On the February 14 episode of SmackDown, Stratus tried to help Tiffany Stratton but was taken out by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Following the beatdown, the legend volunteered to team up with Stratton against Jax and LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

Tonight, before Stratus' match at WWE Elimination Chamber, Michael Cole pointed out that this was the first time that the Hall of Famer's kids were watching her live.

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus will be able to pull off a win in her home country, Canada.

Edited by Pratik Singh
