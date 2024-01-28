Michael Cole reveals he still holds a unique Royal Rumble record as of 2024

Michael Cole has been on fire for a while now and has finally gotten his flowers from the WWE Universe. At the Royal Rumble this year, he got to brag about a unique record that he still holds.

One of Michael Cole's greatest commentary partners, Pat McAfee, made his return to ringside to join Cole and Corey Graves. However, fans were in for a surprise when he entered the Rumble match at #28. Much to McAfee's dismay, he had to step into the ring with Bron Breakker and Omos.

The idea of tangling with The Nigerian Giant was too much for Pat McAfee, who eliminated himself at approximately 38 seconds. Michael Cole bragged that his record of 1 minute and 24 seconds is still the longest of any WWE commentator in the Royal Rumble match - a record that remains intact 12 years after it happened.

Technically, Jerry "The King" Lawler had a 36-minute performance in 1996, but he wasn't a commentator for that event. So, as of now, Cole has a unique record under his belt.

McAfee makes occasional appearances, and Cole said that he knew he was coming this time around.

What was hilarious, however, was the fact that McAfee seemed unaware that he was supposed to enter the Rumble.

