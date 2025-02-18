Michael Cole reveals top name is on "hiatus" from his vacation for tonight's WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 18, 2025 01:05 GMT
The commentator has been working to be a bigger presence on WWE RAW (Credit: WWE.com)
Michael Cole has revealed what a top name has been doing behind the scenes before tonight's WWE RAW. He said that the star was on "hiatus" from his vacation.

Pat McAfee has been on vacation during the last week. His wife has posted pictures with him and shared how he's already declared for a "season." She wished McAfee a Happy Valentine's Day as well, letting him know that she loved him.

"Here’s snaps of our zen time… It’s the last one for me…the mans been off work for 3 days and he’s already declared it a certain season… Also happy holiday to my forever valentine. Thank you for make me feel special all days of the year .. I love you"
Now, Michael Cole has revealed that while he was taking notes for WWE RAW and getting prepared for the show, Pat McAfee was FaceTiming everyone he knew to let them know that he was on a hiatus from his vacation.

"As I’m diligently taking notes for #WWERaw … this doofus is FaceTiming everybody he knows to tell them his vacation is on “hiatus” tonight"
Michael Cole has a tough job in his role, calling the action in the ring alongside different partners. Recently, he has been working with Pat McAfee and has expressed how much more fun things are when he works with the star than with anyone else.

He even revealed how he was going to retire until Pat McAfee showed up, and since then, he has reconsidered and even signed a new contract with WWE that puts him with the company for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
