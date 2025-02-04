Michael Cole's former colleague claims the WWE commentator is getting very "obnoxious" (Exclusive)

He is among the longest-tenured personalities in the WWE and is highly respected by fans, but Vince Russo has not liked Michael Cole's recent work. The 56-year-old has been the face of WWE's commentary team for several years and has genuinely seen the company and its performers evolve from ringside across eras.

Cole remains a largely popular figure and, since Vince McMahon's exile, has seemingly enjoyed newfound freedom as a commentator. During McMahon's regime, the former boss was allegedly always in the ears of the broadcast team, and it wasn't often a pleasant experience for the crew.

Vince Russo, who has worked with Cole in the past, admitted that he had no real-life issues with his former colleague. Russo actually admired Cole for being in the WWE for multiple decades, something Vince would not have been able to do.

The former WWE head writer, though, was starting to get very annoyed by Cole's 'exaggerated commentary.' Vince Russo had a brutally honest message for Cole, as you can view below:

"I hate to say this but I've got to be honest with you. I've worked with Michael Cole, I never had an issue with Michael, ever, kudos to Michael Cole for being there for 50 years, I could have never done that. But bro, he is starting to get so obnoxious about just being so happy that Vince McMahon is not in his ear. It's getting freaking ridiculous, okay?" [56:50 onwards]

Michael Cole joined the WWE in 1997 and continues to be a pivotal part of the WWE setup 27 years after his first day in the company.

