Michael Cole's interview with top Champion gets hijacked on RAW; Huge message sent ahead of WrestleMania 41

Michael Cole was a part of the opening segment on RAW with a top Champion, but it got completely hijacked as the superstar in question, I.e, Gunther, went on a scathing rant.

A visibly frustrated Gunther told Michae Cole that Jey Uso was full of crap. The second the crowd started chanting "Yeet!" and told Cole, "screw your questions" before telling the fans to do the same themselves.

Gunther declared himself a gift to WWE, pointing out the fact that he has been a Champion for 80% of his run with the company. He called himself the greatest World Champion.

He mentioned the fact that when all is said and done, the bell has to ring, so it makes no difference how much confidence he has, because he will beat him for the fourth time.

He rubbed in the fact that a couple of weeks ago, he bathed in Jimmy's blood, and said he would do the same to Jey Uso. He said that he never lost control, but every word that was said to Michael Cole and the crowd indicated a person who had no control over their emotions.

Gunther finished the promo by stating that he couldn't wait to call his mother to let her know the destruction he unleashed on Jey Uso. Michael Cole was visibly confused by it all.

