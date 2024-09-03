Michael Cole's longevity is praiseworthy despite WWE's brutal culture, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently heaped praise on Michael Cole for his lengthy tenure with WWE. Cole is one of the veteran announcers in the company.

Cole joined the WWE broadcast team during the Attitude Era. He started as a backstage correspondent before transitioning into an announcing role. Since then, he has been a constant presence on the commentary team, even getting into the ring at times to wrestle a few matches.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that it was hard being with WWE, and he barely worked five years in the company. The veteran writer mentioned that the job demanded a lot from employees, and family time often took a hit. He claimed Cole deserved respect for sticking with the promotion for so long.

Trending

"Bro, people don't understand this. I didn't make five years at the WWE. Vince McMahon burnt me down to the crisp. I had a five-year shelf life and I was done. I don't regret leaving, I'm glad I left. For a guy to have been there as long as he [Michael Cole] has, you gotta tip your hat. You absolutely have to tip your hat. It really takes a special type of person. You have no idea. When you're at that company, it's WWE 24/7. End of story. Nothing matters. Your family doesn't matter (...) deaths in the family don't matter, sickness don't matter. For a guy to be there as long as he does, I could have never ever done that." [From 31:50 onwards]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Michael Cole pulled double duty this past weekend in Germany. The veteran announcer was part of the SmackDown commentary team and also called the action during the premium live event.

Cole was also given the responsibility of hosting the kickoff show before the major weekend in Germany.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback