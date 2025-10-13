Michael Cole's property destroyed; Dominik Mysterio involved

  • home icon
By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 13:40 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE legend Michael Cole's personal property was destroyed on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. It happened during Dominik Mysterio's clash with Penta.

After Crown Jewel 2025, Dominik Mysterio and Penta locked horns for the Intercontinental Championship on tonight's red brand's show. The former AEW star started the match strong as he took control of the bout with his incredible in-ring experience.

In the last stages of the match, Dirty Dom picked up a hammer from the ringside while the referee was distracted. Mysterio then secretly hit his opponent with the hammer before hiding it inside his boot. Dom ultimately won the match after hitting Penta with the 619 and a Frog Splash. The Judgment Day star is still the Intercontinental Champion.

However, at one point in the match, Penta threw Dominik outside the ring and went in for a Baseball Slide, but Mysterio moved out of the way. Following this, the 40-year-old tossed Dirty Dom on the announcer's table. Wade Barrett then confirmed the Intercontinental Champion landed right onto Michael Cole's phone, possibly destroying the legend's mobile.

"Right onto Michael Cole's phone," Wade Barrett said.
Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Triple H-led creative team is trusting Dirty Dom with two championships at the moment as he holds both the WWE Intercontinental Title and the AAA Mega Championship.

The Judgment Day star has also proven his worth against some of the most popular names on the roster, including a legend like AJ Styles. Dom has defeated The Phenomenal One twice for the Intercontinental Title.

Many now want Mysterio to lock horns with John Cena before the latter's retirement. The 17-time World Champion has won everything in WWE except the IC title. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Dominik Mysterio's future in WWE.

