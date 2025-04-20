Michael Cole says 59-year-old legend must be crying after Jey Uso's World Title win at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso had an incredible moment at the start of WrestleMania 41, and Michael Cole was thrilled to call it. As Jey made his exit through the crowd, Cole stated that a 59-year-old legend must have been in tears.

The first match of the night saw Jey Uso achieve something nobody would have expected just a few years ago. Uso, who is the son of WWE legend Rikishi, can now call himself a World Champion, and he became the first person on the main roster to get Gunther to tap out (but not the first in the promotion).

As Jey Uso made his exit, Michael Cole recounted to Pat McAfee how the 59-year-old legend ran up to the WWE commentators after Jey won the Royal Rumble and had tears of joy in his eyes. Cole said that he could only imagine how much Rikishi must be crying seeing his son become World Champion.

Indeed, one can only imagine the pride that a legend like Rikishi feels. Although he isn't associated as being a main eventer in the legendary Attitude Era, there was a time when there were reportedly plans to push Rikishi to the next level.

It never played out that way, but he left behind an incredible legacy. He may have never imagined the extent to which his children would further that legacy, let alone take it to the next level.

It was truly an incredible moment, and Michael Cole also nailed his greeting with Jey Uso.

