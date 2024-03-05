Michael Cole says his boyhood dream came true on WWE RAW this week

Michael Cole had what can be described as nothing short of a historic moment on RAW. His obsession came full circle, and he even admitted in a rare post on Twitter/X that his boyhood dream had come true.

In case you didn't know, the voice of WWE, Michael Cole, has a bit of an obsession - the antlers of Valhalla. Although the woman formerly known as Sarah Logan doesn't wear it that often, it is a cause for celebration when she does - for Cole, anyway. Valhalla fully acknowledged this on RAW by placing her antlers on his head, getting Cole a huge pop.

In response to the moment on RAW, Michael Cole declared that his childhood dream had come true.

Apart from a tweet he put out a little over a week ago, Cole rarely ever posts on social media. His presence is always felt on weekly episode television - either on RAW or SmackDown.

He recently renewed his partnership with Pat McAfee, many of whom believe is his best broadcast partner by far.

Cole received a huge ovation and response on social media for finally getting the antlers put on him after obsessing over it for several months.

