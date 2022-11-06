Michael Cole says WWE Crown Jewel 2022 winner may have suffered broken wrist injury

Michael Cole had some unfortunate news during WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Usos might have won the match against The Brawling Brutes but Jey Uso might be suffering a serious wrist injury.

The Usos have had one of the best runs of any tag team in professional wrestling. After reuniting in 2021 and joining The Bloodline, the duo quickly added the SmackDown Tag Team Championship by defeating The Mysterios to begin their dominant reign.

Earlier this year, they defeated RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Since then, they have defeated Street Profits at two major premium live events to remain champions.

Two weeks ago, The Brawling Brutes earned another shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship when they defeated Solo Sikoa. The two teams faced each other in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel for the titles. After a fast-paced tag team match, it seemed like the Brutes were going to win.

The Usos hit an avalanche One and Done on Butch to defeat the Brutes and retain the titles at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Unfortunately, there is some bad news for The Bloodline as Jey Uso will undergo a scan for a possible 'broken wrist' in the coming week.

