Michael Cole seemingly spoils the result of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Legendary WWE announcer Michael Cole has seemingly spoiled the result of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief will battle Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster rematch from WrestleMania 39 this weekend. The WrestleMania XL main event will be contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Michael Cole and Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show. Cole asked The American Nightmare how he would feel when he finishes the story. Interestingly, Cole stopped mid-sentence and changed his wording.

“When you, when, IF you finish the story, what’s that gonna feel like?”

Expand Tweet

Did Cole accidentally spoil the result of the main event of WrestleMania XL? Or did he simply make an honest mistake and correct himself? It's entirely possible that Triple H is currently yelling at Cole over what seems like a big fumble on his part.

Michael Cole's thoughts on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He took a shot at Michael Cole during the interview and called him a di*k rider. Here's how Cole responded to The Tribal Chief while talking with McAfee:

"I think it also has to do with the fact that Roman Reigns come on this program last week and called me a d*ck rider," Michael Cole said. "Nonetheless, listen, I've known Cody, known his family for a long long time. Cody's earned this opportunity."

It's quite clear that Cole is a huge fan of Cody Rhodes and would want nothing but to see The American Nightmare lift the top prize. Rhodes is the biggest babyface in WWE today. Unfortunately, he has yet to win a top title in WWE. He has consistently been one of WWE's best performers since he made his return to the company two years ago. It remains to be seen if he finally finishes his story at WrestleMania XL.

As for Cole, he once spoiled the result of a massive WrestleMania main event. Back in 1999, he accidentally gave away the outcome of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XV.

Do you think Michael Cole committed a mistake and accidentally spoiled the result of Reigns vs. Rhodes?

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Michael Cole committed a mistake and accidentally spoiled the result of Reigns vs. Rhodes? No way! Possibly. 0 votes View Discussion