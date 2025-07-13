Michael Cole shares heartbreaking Goldberg news during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 

Goldberg is set to compete in a major match tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Michael Cole shared heartbreaking news during the show.
Da Man was one of the most dominant forces to ever step into a wrestling ring. After dominating WCW, he moved to WWE, where it didn't take long for him to become a World Champion. Tonight, his legendary career ends as he competes in his retirement match against Gunther with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.
During tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event, Michael Cole shared that the former World Champion lost his father-in-law a few weeks ago. Michael Cole also addressed the severe flooding that took place in the state of Texas and mentioned that he and Goldberg had friends and family members affected by the tragedy.
"Tonight, the final match in the great career of Goldberg. It's been an emotional couple of weeks mentally for Goldberg. Of course, he lost his father-in-law a couple of weeks ago as he looks to focus on the match tonight. Also, the terrible flooding in the state of Texas, which occurred just down the road to the town that me and Goldberg live in. Both of us had friends and family members who were involved in that tragedy. Goldberg is trying to put that out of his mind tonight. He told his son, Gage, that these moments he tries to react to and tries to channel those emotions into what he could do in the ring. It's much like the shock he had when he went from WCW to WWE."
It will be interesting to see if Goldberg can win the World Title tonight.
