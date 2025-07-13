Michael Cole shares heartbreaking Goldberg news during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 

Goldberg is set to compete in a major match tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Michael Cole shared heartbreaking news during the show.

Ad

Da Man was one of the most dominant forces to ever step into a wrestling ring. After dominating WCW, he moved to WWE, where it didn't take long for him to become a World Champion. Tonight, his legendary career ends as he competes in his retirement match against Gunther with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

During tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event, Michael Cole shared that the former World Champion lost his father-in-law a few weeks ago. Michael Cole also addressed the severe flooding that took place in the state of Texas and mentioned that he and Goldberg had friends and family members affected by the tragedy.

Ad

Trending

"Tonight, the final match in the great career of Goldberg. It's been an emotional couple of weeks mentally for Goldberg. Of course, he lost his father-in-law a couple of weeks ago as he looks to focus on the match tonight. Also, the terrible flooding in the state of Texas, which occurred just down the road to the town that me and Goldberg live in. Both of us had friends and family members who were involved in that tragedy. Goldberg is trying to put that out of his mind tonight. He told his son, Gage, that these moments he tries to react to and tries to channel those emotions into what he could do in the ring. It's much like the shock he had when he went from WCW to WWE."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Goldberg can win the World Title tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!