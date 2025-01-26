Michael Cole shares heartbreaking Jacob Fatu story at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE's legendary commentator Michael Cole shared a heartbreaking story about Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Bloodline star locked horns with Braun Strowman at the event.

Since signing with World Wrestling Entertainment, Jacob Fatu has managed to make a huge name for himself with his incredible performances inside the squared circle. The star has already been in the main event of several top shows against some big names, including Roman Reigns.

In recent weeks, The Samoan Werewolf has been in a heated feud with Braun Strowman. Their rivalry started when Strowman came to LA Knight's aid after the latter was left two-on-one against Jacob and his teammate, Tama Tonga, on an edition of SmackDown. Following this, WWE announced that the Bloodline star would face The Monster of All Monsters at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, during Jacob Fatu's entrance at the event, Michael Cole shared a heartbreaking story about the star. The legendary commentator talked about Jacob's troubled childhood, mentioning that he went to jail three times before he even turned 18. Cole also highlighted that Fatu used to sleep on just a mattress after he completed his jail time as he wasn't financially sound.

It will be interesting to see who emerges on top between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

