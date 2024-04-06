Michael Cole shares rare social media update ahead of WrestleMania XL

With WrestleMania XL looming, WWE RAW commentator Michael Cole has shared a rare and heartfelt social media update for fans.

The historic 40th annual edition of The Show of Shows is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7. The premium live event will feature several much-anticipated matches featuring top WWE Superstars, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and more.

Michael Cole recently took to X to share a video dedicated to The Showcase of Immortals. In the clip, the 55-year-old opened up about watching the televised broadcast of WrestleMania. He further talked about calling WrestleMania for the first time during the 15th edition.

"From me to you, WrestleMania… Thank you," he wrote.

Michael Cole believes Corey Graves will be his perfect replacement

Michael Cole, also known as the voice of WWE, joined the Stamford-based company in 1997. He is currently the main commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Pat McAfee.

During an interview with Awful Announcing, Cole shared his opinion on SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. He praised the former NXT Tag Team Champion and stated that he believed Graves would be the perfect person to replace him following his retirement:

"[It was] a matter of giving him the opportunity to sit side by side for many years, to watch, learn, study, and see how I do things. And at the end of the day, when we gave him the shot? He’s been killing it. I believe he’s the heir apparent. Corey now has a Corey Graves Voice. A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole. Now, we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he’s going to be the one to replace me. He’s an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity," he said.

Michael Cole has been calling the action every week for over 25 years. Like a true leader, he has also worked behind the scenes to train future generations of commentators and on-air personalities. WWE will surely miss his services once the veteran calls it a day.

