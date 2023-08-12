Michael Cole takes brutal shots at 33-year-old star after losing first match in 41 days against LA Knight

Michael Cole was on fire on commentary on the latest episode of SmackDown as he continued to take brutal shots at a star who Cole seemingly dislikes. The star in question is 33-year-old Top Dolla, who lost to LA Knight.

For reasons unknown, Michael Cole loves taking shots at him and did so as recently as a couple of weeks ago. The star fell out of Cole's good graces after botching a top rope dive a few months ago. Since then, the veteran commentator has taken an exception to Dolla with shots on commentary.

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight defeated Top Dolla, but before he did, Michael Cole took two major digs at him - first by saying, "LA Knight, future so bright. Top Dolla, about to get smashed, tonight!"

The second dig was him saying, "Who's hotta than Top Dolla? B-Fab."

LA Knight also defeated another Hit Row member in Ashante "Thee" Adonis, a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown.

Whether or not Cole will ever get his comeuppance is yet to be seen, but until then, Top Dolla will continue to be the subject of his mockery.

