Michael Cole is a w*nker, according to Australian WWE fans

Michael Cole was at the receiving end of "w*nker" chants from Australian WWE fans. The sports entertainment giant is Down Under for action this weekend, with Crown Jewel set for Saturday.

Ahead of the premium live event, Crown Jewel Kickoff was held, which featured various stars building up their match at the PLE. One segment featured IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley on stage with Cole, but they were interrupted by Grayson Waller. Waller then handed over cans of beer to Ripley and SKY as the fans chanted at them to do the shoey.

The Aussie star asked Cole to join in, but the veteran declined, much to the dismay of the live crowd. This led to Waller telling him that the Australians have a word for people who turn down such an offer, and the fans began chanting "w*nker" at Cole to go along with a chorus of boos.

Cole laughed off the chants as Ripley, SKY, and Waller went ahead with the shoey celebration. The 'shoey' is an Australian tradition where people drink from a shoe as part of celebrating an occasion. You can watch the video below:

Michael Cole was honored by The New York Times

Michael Cole has been with WWE for nearly three decades. During this tenure, he has become synonymous with being the voice of the promotion, taking over from Jim Ross.

In August, both Cole and JR were named by the New York Times among the most impactful play-by-play sports TV voices of the 21st century.

"Michael Cole and Jim Ross also get a mention here. Yes, pro wrestling is not a sport; it is scripted athletic entertainment. But Cole and Ross fall under the aegis of play-by-play broadcasters for me and they delivered with verve and passion for their audience." [H/T New York Times]

Cole has been part of many iconic WWE moments and has made several moments special with his play-by-play delivery.

