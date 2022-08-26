Wrestling stars opens up on Vince McMahon's retirement; calls it "exciting times" for pro wrestling (Exclusive)

OVW star Michelle Green recently spoke about whether WWE will miss Vince McMahon after his retirement.

It has been a while since the reports of an alleged misconduct case against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis first emerged. Since then, WWE has undergone several changes including Mr. McMahon retiring from the company and Stephanie McMahon taking over as Co-CEO along with Nick Khan. Triple H also stepped in as Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations.

Green was a special guest alongside Al Snow on a special OVW exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. On the topic of Mr. McMahon stepping down, she mentioned that the business is always changing and these are exciting times for fans. She detailed that there was a variety of wrestling to the liking of every viewer, which is great for fans and wrestlers.

"I think in general we're just in very exciting times in pro wrestling. I think there's different flavors of ice cream and there's something for every fan. For new people coming into the world of pro wrestling. Myself, I've been watching pro wrestling as a fan for about eight years and I think the world is ours. I think it's an exciting time to be a fan and an exciting time to be a pro wrestler with all these different avenues and possibilities." (From 4:06 - 4:37)

You can catch the complete interview below:

Al Snow feels Triple H is an apt successor for Vince McMahon

During the same interview, Al Snow mentioned that it would be interesting to see how WWE fares without Vince. He pointed out that the company was in able hands with Triple H managing creative.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Ever since Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE, he hasn’t missed once. Ever since Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE, he hasn’t missed once. https://t.co/loZHeJjiTB

The wrestling veteran maintained that The Game had a keen mind for the business and would be fully capable of guiding the company to new heights with his brand of in-ring action and storytelling.

Be sure to follow Al Snow as he goes on his comedy tour at the end of September! Also, tune into OVW's The Big One on August 27, 2022!

FITE @FiteTV The playing field is level this time



At



When the lights shine the most bright, who will stand tall?



LIVE & INCLUDED w/

Saturday @ 8pm ET/5pm PT



bit.ly/3pGdeUK The playing field is level this timeAt #OVWTheBigOne @freya_the_slaya defends her title against @Miss_LeilaGrey When the lights shine the most bright, who will stand tall?LIVE & INCLUDED w/ #FITE plus on #FITE Saturday @ 8pm ET/5pm PT

Would you like to see Vince McMahon return to induct more stars into the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier