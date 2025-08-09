Michelle McCool breaks up a fight between two male WWE stars

Michelle McCool's role in WWE increased significantly over the past few years, and the veteran was recently seen breaking up an intense argument-turned-fight between two male stars.

WWE Hall of Fame induction wasn't the only thing on Michelle McCool's plate this year, as she also became one of the coaches on LFG!'s second season. The former Divas Champion, alongside her husband, The Undertaker, and a few other legends, is training the future stars on the show.

Recently, the company released a clip where Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis were trying to plan out their match from scratch. Unfortunately, the two stars don't get along, and things got out of hand following an intense argument inside the ring.

As the two began to argue loudly in the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer stepped in to stop the fight between the two male athletes. Eventually, with McCool's help, the rising stars created a distance, and the fight ended without it getting out of anyone's hands.

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool received death threats for marrying The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool tied the knot with The Undertaker in 2010 and decided to retire from in-ring competition in 2011, as she wanted to focus on raising her family with The Phenom. Unfortunately, fans were unhappy with the real-life pairing, and McCool faced significant criticism for it in the initial days.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, McCool, Charlotte Flair, and The Undertaker discussed a variety of topics from life inside and outside the squared circle. During this, the two-time Women's and two-time Divas' Champion revealed that she got death threats from a certain section for marrying The Deadman.

"People believed they're really married to him [The Undertaker] and have hated me and given me death threats because I'm married to him," McCool said.

The couple recently celebrated 15 years of marriage and are now working together as coaches on LFG!'s second season on A&E.

