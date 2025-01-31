Michelle McCool reacts after The Undertaker and others surprise Triple H with WWE Hall of Fame induction news

Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool responded to Triple H's heartfelt message on X following the announcement of his Hall of Fame induction. Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker surprised The Game with the news in a now-viral video.

The Cerebral Assassin will headline the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. Previously, he was inducted in 2019 as a member of the iconic faction of D-Generation X and now will be honored as a solo inductee.

Triple H took to X to share a heartfelt message in response to his WWE Hall of Fame induction. His post received a response from The Undertaker's wife and former WWE Women's Champion, Michelle McCool.

Check out her post below:

Who will be the one to induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Several big names have played a major role in Paul Levesque's career and life, particularly Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Michaels is The Game's closest friend and is expected to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Stephanie mentioned on The Pat McAfee Show that she was just as surprised by the news as her husband was.

"I was certainly surprised yesterday at the office when Triple H was announced that he was going into the Hall of Fame by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, who were so happy that they were able to pull one over on him and they got me too. I had absolutely no idea. It was so incredible," she said. [1:31:29 - 1:31:47]

With The Game headlining the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame, fans are quite excited for the ceremony and to hear what he has to say. The veteran is bound to receive ample time to deliver a speech reflecting on his illustrious career.

