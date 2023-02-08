Michelle McCool responds to praise from current Impact Superstar

The legendary Michelle McCool has responded to praise from IMPACT star and current Knockouts Champion, Mickie James.

McCool and James both wrestled in WWE during the mid-2000s, where they each found a great deal of success. Both women were former multi-time women's champions for the company, and have shown that they can still compete at a high level in 2023. James is on a legendary final run with IMPACT and McCool recently competed in this year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Knockouts Champion recently took to Twitter to praise McCool for always bringing the best out of her, and being one of her favorite wrestlers to share the ring with. She also stated that McCool expected the same amount of competitiveness from her as she did herself, a sentiment McCool agreed with.

"Real talk!!"

Michelle McCool returned to action in the 2023 Royal Rumble

Michelle McCool has not wrestled a singles match since 2011, where she lost a loser leaves town match to Layla at Extreme Rules. However, she did recently retweet a post from WWE India teasing a potential in-ring return, an indication that she does have some interest in wrestling again.

The WWE Universe did get to see her in action at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event. She entered the Women's Rumble matchup at #25 and received a huge ovation from her home state of Texas before eventually getting tossed by the matchwinner, Rhea Ripley.

The former women's champion may not get a chance for one final sendoff, but that doesn't mean she doesn't relish the time she got to have with WWE. When a fan shared a video of one of her matches with Gail Kim, McCool recounted how much she enjoyed competing against Kim, even if the matches were much shorter back then.

That was a great 3mins for realz! loved sharing ring with @gailkimITSME

One thing is for certain, the WWE Universe would love to see Michelle McCool wrestle one more match.

