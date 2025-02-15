Michelle McCool responds to WrestleMania 41 challenge following WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Last night, Michelle McCool and the WWE Universe received the news that she would be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. It hasn't even been 24 hours since the news broke, but she has received a WrestleMania 41 challenge.

Ad

Looking to make headlines once again, Chelsea Green, the Women's United States Champion, has challenged the 45-year-old. However, it is not for her United States Championship, but rather a tag team match.

Green painted a picture on X. She tweeted about how fans could be left shocked by her and Piper Niven's appearance at WrestleMania. Her music hits, and they come out as fans wonder who they could possibly be facing. That's when LayCool walks down the ramp.

Ad

Trending

LayCool was the combination of former WWE Superstar Layla and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Michelle McCool. The latter responded to Green's tweet, suggesting that the idea was "FLAWLESS".

"Real talk…I think it sounds FLAWLESS!!!!!" tweeted McCool.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It would be incredible to see McCool back in action almost immediately after her Hall of Fame induction. However, at this point, the fans will just have to wait until WrestleMania to see if WWE decides to book this potential blockbuster of a match.

The Undertaker congratulated Michelle McCool on her Hall of Fame news

Michelle McCool joins the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H, whose own induction was announced by McCool's husband, The Undertaker. The Deadman himself is already in the Hall of Fame, and he recently reacted to the news that his wife will be joining him.

Ad

Taking to X, Taker showcased his support for his wife. He expressed how proud he is of her and that the honor is well deserved and long overdue. There is no denying The Phenom's words, who coincidentally is being touted as the one who will induct McCool into the Hall of Fame.

Expand Tweet

There is a lot of excitement surrounding McCool's Hall of Fame induction, and rightfully so. She has an incredible resume that some would say is "flawless/, and she deserves her place in the hall alongside some of the other all-time greats, her husband included.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback