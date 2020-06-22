Michelle McCool reveals why she had no interest at all in meeting The Undertaker

The two WWE Superstars that McCool didn't want to meet were Kane and The Undertaker.

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker celebrate their ten-year anniversary soon.

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker celebrate their tenth anniversary

Michelle McCool made her main roster debut in the WWE in 2006. At that time, Kane and The Undertaker were well established WWE Superstars. The Brothers of Destruction were built as two scary, intimidating monsters who had magical powers and would play mind games with their opponents.

Michelle McCool on meeting The Undertaker

Michelle McCool was in an interview with Digital Spy. During the interview, The Undertaker's wife shared that when she first joined WWE, the two Superstars she didn't want to meet were Kane and The Deadman himself, The Undertaker. The former Women's Champions shared why she was apprehensive about meeting the on-screen brothers;

"I grew up watching [WWE] and [The Undertaker] is not the most inviting person when you're watching as a fan. He was telling someone the other day, 'she doesn’t like long hair, she doesn’t like tattoos, she says I don't look all warm and fuzzy.' I’m like, 'you don’t'. So I grew up watching it and I did not want to meet him. I didn't want to meet Kane and obviously I married Mark and Kane is just the nicest guy you'll ever meet. But it was just the whole character and he protected it, he lived it and I knew out of respect I had to say hi, but I had no interest in meeting him at all."

She recalls dating The Undertaker and getting to know her future husband better.

"I knew his personality a little bit before we actually started dating but it still took time for me to warm up to the idea. But finally I was like, 'sure we’ll go on a date' and obviously we’re happily married 10 years this summer."