Michelle McCool shares backstage photos with The Undertaker and reveals two things she loves

Michelle McCool was recently inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame by her husband The Undertaker. She posted a few photos from the event on social media and revealed the two things that she loves.

The former Divas Champion hung up her wrestling boots a long time ago, but she has since competed in a few matches over the past several years. These were Royal Rumbles, which she last entered in 2023. She has yet to win a match since returning to the ring in 2018.

Michelle McCool recently uploaded a few photos on her Instagram, which were taken backstage at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She was alone in some of them and with The Undertaker in others.

"I LOVE this dress.... AND this man!!!!!" she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Gunther said he has more coaching experience than The Undertaker

The Phenom has been a part of WWE for multiple decades and is regarded by many as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He and his wife Michelle McCool are coaches in a show called WWE LFG.

Gunther, who also appears on the show, stated on the RAW Recap podcast that when it comes to coaching talent, he is more experienced than The Undertaker.

"I've been teaching and coaching people in professional wrestling since - I don't know how long. Must be more than 10 years now and I know my experience in that and I know what I'm looking for in people and I think in that regard, I have more experience than 'Taker has himself. I don't think he coached or trained a lot of people and it was my job that day to point out things I see and that’s what I did," said Gunther. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

The Ring General lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and caused huge chaos on RAW this week.

