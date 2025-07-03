Michelle McCool shares rare personal update ahead of WWE Evolution

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool contributes to the industry alongside her husband, The Undertaker, in the ongoing LFG series. Recently, she shared a rare personal update heading into the second-ever all-women's premium live event, Evolution.
Michelle McCool immortalized her name in the company's history when she entered the Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. After her guest appearance in LFG, McCool joined the cast as one of the mentors for the second season, replacing Mickie James.
Recently, the 4-time Women's Champion shared a video on Instagram where she was around a wrestling ring. In the video, McCool's daughter was seen pulling off an impressive 450 landing inside the squared circle. The former champion shared a rare update on her social media and penned a message.
"REAL TALK -> legit look away for 5 minutes & turn around to find my child flying through the air!!!!🤦🏼♀️🤩," McCool wrote on Instagram.
Michelle McCool pushes for a return at WWE Evolution 2025
In 2018, WWE held the first-ever all-women's premium live event, which was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. Apart from this, the card featured several stars, including veterans and legends. Unfortunately, it took the company years to hold another event.
The Triple H-led creative regime announced the event's return for July 2025, and it will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, a day after Saturday Night's Main Event. The card for the event is shaping up, and many women have already punched their ticket to compete at the show.
Recently, Michelle McCool reacted to a fan tweet on X/Twitter and expressed her interest in competing in the upcoming Women's Battle Royale. The gimmick match's winner will get a title shot at Clash in Paris, which takes place at the end of August 2025.
"I wish!," McCool tweeted on X/Twitter.
Kelly Kelly also reacted similarly, and the card for the event is almost done. Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, and Jordynne Grace will compete in title matches at the event. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against three other teams.