"It's just a whole different ball game" - Michelle McCool opens up about her preparation for the WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool was recently announced as one of the participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match. The two-time Women's Champion discussed her training regime ahead of her match at the premium live event.

McCool was last seen inside the squared circle in 2018 where she competed in a battle royal at WWE Evolution, an all-female event. The former LayCool member made a good showing of herself until she was eliminated by Ember Moon.

The former Divas Champion recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she talked about her preparations for the match, among other things.

"It's been a lot of training. It was kind of nice though to put my husband on the 'you gotta come train with me whether you like it or not' because normally it's the opposite. So it's been a lot of training, a lot of discipline. I've grown older so things have not gotten easier. But thankfully I kinda stay ready so I don't have to get too ready."

McCool also stated that training for a match is a unique experience and no amount of outside the ring training can prepare one for what happens once the bell rings.

"You know, you can ask anybody. Ring training is different than anything. I mean you can do as much cardio as you want, You can do as much strength training as you want. You can hit as many things as you want, but once you walk out you have all that adrenaline and you have all the girls and it's just a whole different ball game."

Michelle McCool will not be the only former WWE Superstar to return at Royal Rumble

Besides Michelle McCool, a few other former champions will also be making their way to the over-the-top elimination bout. The list includes the likes of Lita, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella.

Among the surprise entrants to enter the Royal Rumble match, the Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be one of the biggest names returning as The Hardcore Country currently competes for a rival promotion.

WWE has so far announced only 21 competitors for the Women's Royal Rumble match so there could be further surprise entrants in the bout, including legends. It was previously reported that the company was trying to bring in the IInspiration (fka IIconics) but the Australian duo were not interested.

