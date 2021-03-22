Mick Foley calls for WWE legend to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Mick Foley has written a passionate essay calling for the induction of Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In the lengthy post, which was released on Chris Jericho's website 'WebIsJericho,' the hardcore legend left no doubt about where he stood on the issue and made a very powerful argument in favor of Luger's potential future induction.

You can read the full essay by Mick Foley here. But here are just a few select quotes that display Foley's reasoning and dedication to the point he's trying to make:

"He was one of the very biggest stars of his era, and during his heyday – 1987-1999 – he headlined more pay-per-view shows, sold more tickets, and appeared on more magazine covers than all but a select few superstars of his era."

"Lex appeared on the PWI cover 19 times during the course of his career, putting him up there with the elite cover boys of PWI’s ’80s-’90s peak of influence – along with Hogan, Flair, Sting, The Road Warriors, Savage, Warrior, and Kerry Von Erich – all of whom have been inducted into WWE’s HOF."

"Lex Luger deserves to be the WWE Hall of Fame. The magnitude of his star power necessitates his inclusion, and I will argue the sooner, the better."

"It is my hope that this article will get people talking so that even if it does not open the right eyes or change the right minds to facilitate a 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction, this article – and the buzz I hope it creates – might just serve as a reminder to fans of his era, just how good Lex really was, and perhaps introduce a new generation of fans to “The Total Package.”" - WebIsJericho

Lex Luger has dealt with some serious health issues

Wow Mick !!!



Thank you so much for this beautifully written kind and thoughtful article. I admire you as as a fellow performer but much more so for the positive difference you make in my life and so many others just by being who you are. Honored and grateful my friend 😊 https://t.co/s2MPL2I0Yv — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 22, 2021

As Mick Foley outlined in his article, Lex Luger has had to deal with some serious health issues since his retirement. These have included partial paralysis and other physical ailments due to years of taking bumps in the ring.

At one point, Luger was poised to become the successor to Hulk Hogan in WWE until the company chose to follow a different path.

Considering his accomplishments in the wrestling business, it's hard to argue against Mick Foley's stance on the topic. But what do you think? Is Lex Luger worthy of a Hall of Fame induction? Let us know in the comments below.