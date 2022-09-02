Mick Foley on why injured WWE Superstar had the best 2022 even if she misses the rest of the year

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has claimed that Becky Lynch is the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of 2022, even if she misses the rest of the year due to her injury.

After returning from maternity leave in 2020, The Man defeated then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair to win the title at SummerSlam 2021. Later on, because of the WWE Draft, Lynch moved to RAW and swapped her belt with the red brand's champion Charlotte Flair.

After an intense feud, The Man lost her RAW Women's Title to Belair at WrestleMania 38. She tried to regain it at SummerSlam, but she came up short. Lynch is currently off television after suffering a shoulder injury during her match.

During his recent episode of the Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley claimed The Man is his female MVP.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that even though she could not return before the end of 2022, her performance on weekly television impressed him.

"Becky Lynch at this point is my female MVP. She's not going to probably return before the end of the year, I don't know. Even if she doesn't return before the end of the year, I think what she did on a weekly basis was just so impressive that she gets my nod. Not just because she's a good friend and cites me as an inspiration, just because she did amazing stuff," Mick Foley said [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Since entering the main roster, The Man has held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships and is the first-ever Undisputed WWE Women's Champion in the modern era. She is also the first woman to pin Ronda Rousey.

Becky Lynch shared a positive injury update with the WWE Universe

As mentioned earlier, The Man suffered an unexpected shoulder injury at SummerSlam 2022, forcing her to go on a break from in-ring action.

During an Instagram Live video, The Man gave an update regarding her injury and shared some highly positive news. The former RAW Women's Champion mentioned that she is healing faster than expected.

"Oh good, yeah. I feel like I've gotten a bunch more mobility in it. Because when it happened it was so painful that I was like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long long time.' But now it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So I'm hoping it won't be much time at all," Becky Lynch said.

The perfect time for Becky Lynch to return should be the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The event is known to host many prominent comebacks and serve as a ticket to WrestleMania if the returnee can win the Battle Royale.

Do you think The Man will return by the end of 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.

