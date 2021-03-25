Mick Foley congratulates new WWE Hall of Famer, takes a dig at Britt Baker

Yesterday, The Undertaker announced on The Bump that WWE would induct Kane into the 2021 Hall of Fame. Superstars, legends, and fellow Hall of Famers took to social media to congratulate the Big Red Machine for being the latest inductee in the prestigious club.

Mick Foley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, congratulated Kane for his well-deserved induction. He added that this made the future Hall of Famer the only dentist with a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

A huge congratulations to @KaneWWE for his well deserved induction into the #WWEHOF



This landmark achievement makes @GlennJacobsTN the ONLY dentist with a HOF worthy career! https://t.co/d65FIfuZ3X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 25, 2021

For those unaware, before he became Kane, Glenn Jacobs debuted in WWE as Isaac Yankem, DDS, and portrayed a monstrous dentist.

However, this does not seem to be the only case for Foley's comment. By making the statement, he also took a shot at professional wrestler Britt Baker, who is also a dentist in real-life.

Britt Baker insulted Mick Foley on AEW

Foley's dig at Baker stems from the fact that on AEW Dynamite tonight, the latter insulted Foley after he praised the brutal match between Baker and Thunder Rosa, where Baker got bloodied after her head was busted open.

Not going to lie...this comment from @RealBrittBaker stung a little😪 https://t.co/LFyGJvSFa2 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 25, 2021

Even though Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., got praised by wrestlers including Foley, she said she shut everyone up in true heel fashion.

"I don’t need the praise and admiration from all you legends and experts telling me that I’m worthy now that I’m a star now. Mick Foley, thanks for the thumbs up, except it took you 20 years to become a hardcore legend and I did it in one night," Baker said.

Now we know that in praising Kane, the former WWE Champion also gave Baker her receipt. As of writing, Baker has not responded to Foley's jab, and it remains to be seen whether she will at all.