Mick Foley deletes his Twitter account after Elon Musk becomes the official owner

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently deleted his Twitter account after Elon Musk's acquisition of the microblogging site.

For the past couple of months, Elon Musk has been trying to acquire one of the largest and most well-known social media sites in the world, Twitter. The Tesla and Space X CEO is currently the wealthiest person in the world and boasts 111 million followers on the website. Following his acquisition, he tweeted that "the bird is freed."

Several celebrities, including the WWE legend, expressed their concerns over what will become of the platform in the future. Following Musk's acquisition, Foley has now deleted his Twitter account.

A search for Mick Foley on Twitter brings up results to the handle of his Foley is Pod podcast, but his personal Twitter account is nowhere to be found.

Mick Foley previously tweeted that he would leave Twitter if Elon Musk took over

The Hall of Famer announced back in April that he would be leaving the platform after reports emerged that Elon Musk was looking to buy the platform.

Mick Foley stated that he did not have a good feeling about where Twitter was headed.

"I'll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading."

Foley leaving Twitter comes as a bit of a surprise since he is one of the most active veterans on the platform. He regularly uses Twitter to interact with his fans and always promotes different charities.

He had previously left Twitter in 2016 after a personal chat with a fan was made public. In the conversation, the legend was seen debating how RAW should book its women's division.

It remains to be seen whether the hardcore legend will ever return to the social media platform.

