WWE RAW 30 might have been a star-studded affair, but there were still a few legendary names that were conspicuous by their absence. While reviewing the latest episode, Vince Russo questioned whether a few veterans, including Mick Foley, turned down the chance to make a one-off return.

Mick Foley played an important role in RAW's resurgence during the Monday Night Wars. Hence, it was certainly surprising not to see him around on this week's monumental show.

While the likes of D-Generation X, The Undertaker, and many others elevated RAW's star power with their presence, Vince Russo expected to see a few other Hall of Famers who contributed towards making Monday Night RAW an iconic television program.

Russo believes several wrestlers might not have been in favor of appearing for RAW, and he briefly also spoke about what might have happened in Mick Foley's case, as you can view below on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"You know, bro, I have to ask. I'm just curious, bro if people are turning this down. They are either turning it down or getting snubbed; it's one of the two. Mick Foley not being there. I don't know if Mick has heat with the company, I don't know. But Mick Foley not being there doesn't feel right." [From 2:34 onwards]

Russo worked closely with Mick Foley during the Attitude Era and was aware of how the hardcore legend operated behind the scenes.

The former WWE writer clarified that he was merely speculating about Mick Foley's WWE status and had no knowledge about why he wasn't on RAW XXX:

"First of all, Mick, I know Mick is very, very political. So, there could be political reasons why Mick isn't there. I don't know."

If you're interested in sports betting, the Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Vince Russo on why he would have loved to see Kevin Nash on WWE RAW XXX

Pro Wrestling Center @pwrestle_center On a recent episode on Kevin Nash's podcast called Kliq This, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a comment that was disturbing and got people worried about him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… On a recent episode on Kevin Nash's podcast called Kliq This, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a comment that was disturbing and got people worried about him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YJNz5HpU3R

While Triple H's friends from D-Generation X were featured prominently on RAW, former nWo member Kevin Nash missed the 30th-anniversary festivities despite being one of the names to often appear on such special shows.

Kevin Nash has endured a tough time lately as his son, Tristen, passed away last year at the age of 26. Vince Russo understands why WWE might not have approached Nash for RAW 30, as the Hall of Famer is still mourning his son's untimely passing.

Russo, however, felt that having Nash interact with his buddies in wrestling would have been great for Big Daddy Cool's mental health.

"Now, I could see maybe Kevin Nash being invited, but maybe because of the tragedy with his son," Russo added. "Even though that was a couple of months ago, and this might have been something to lift Kevin's spirits, you know to see his old friends and hang with them again. So, I mean, but, yeah, bro, I'm just wondering if they go down a list, and maybe they got snubbed by some people, I don't know." [From 3:02 onwards]

Did you enjoy WWE's RAW 30 episode? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes