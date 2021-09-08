Mick Foley highlights that WWE has a problem; praises AEW for doing a great job

Mick Foley recently uploaded a video to Facebook where he highlighted that WWE has a problem.

He stated that the problem is that WWE is no longer the place where talent would aspire to go and heaped praise on AEW for attracting great talent.

“WWE, we've got a problem. Because I think you do. And the problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to. Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines.", Mick Foley said.

He then highlighted that a part of the problem is caused by WWE themselves by misusing the NXT call-ups on the main roster citing the example of Karrion Kross. He further added that while WWE did a great job with him back in the day, he wouldn't be able to trust his career with the current WWE creative.

"But part of it is a problem of your own making. I think the younger talent sees the way that the developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down or even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. It’s not broke, don’t fix it. If I was an aspiring talent now, big-league talent, with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day but that was a different time, different place but if it was today, I'm not sure I would trust the powers that be with my career in their hands, and until that changes, WWE – you've got a problem.”

Mick Foley recently heaped praise on AEW for assembling a great roster

Following the All Out pay-per-view, the Hardcore Legend took to Twitter to praise AEW for assembling a great roster and having compelling storylines, suggesting that the competition will bring out the best in everyone.

"Have to give credit where it’s due...@AEW has assembled an incredible roster and no shortage of compelling storylines. Strong competition brings out the best in everyone", Mick Foley tweeted.

