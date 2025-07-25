  • home icon
  Mick Foley on Hulk Hogan apologizing to him 20+ years after controversial remarks

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 25, 2025 17:11 GMT
Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24. In a new interview, Mick Foley opened up about his reconciliation with The Hulkster while filming a show for WWE.

On a 2002 episode of Off the Record, Hogan criticized Foley's in-ring style and described him as a "glorified stuntman." The two men crossed paths several times after that interview before Hogan apologized to his former co-worker on WWE's Most Wanted Treasures.

Reacting to Hogan's death, Foley told North Carolina network WRAL that he appreciated the wrestling icon's apology:

"It was a really nice moment. I mean, it was a show, but I believe he was one hundred percent sincere because he not only apologized to me for something that was said at least 25 years earlier, but he insisted on apologizing to me a second time. I accepted it, and I considered him a friend before that, but that was a nice bonding moment for us." [0:28 – 0:54]
In the same interview, Foley shared a heartwarming story about Hulk Hogan's treatment of Make-A-Wish children during his time in WWE.

Mick Foley sums up Hulk Hogan's legacy

In the 1980s and 1990s, Hulk Hogan was the biggest star in the wrestling business. However, in recent years, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer lost support after audio emerged of him using racial slurs. His public backing of Donald Trump's 2024 United States presidential campaign also caused controversy.

In Mick Foley's opinion, fans should try to remember the good things Hogan did in his life:

"I thought he was a good man, an imperfect man, who did a lot of good in the world, and that's how I choose to look at it." [3:20 – 3:28]

One of Foley's greatest rivals, The Undertaker, also shared a heartfelt tribute following Hogan's death.

Please credit WRAL and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart

