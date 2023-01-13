Mick Foley names 78-year-old wrestler as the top pick on his Mount Rushmore

Mick Foley names Terry Funk as the top pick on his Mount Rushmore.

Foley is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Throughout his career, Foley was known to put his body and career on the line in almost all of his matches.

Mick has been involved in some of the most dangerous spots in WWE history. His legendary career would cause many to place him in Mount Rushmore. However, Mick Foley has someone that he would place in the top spot of his Mount Rushmore.

During a recent episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley revealed that he would place Terry Funk in the top spot of his Mount Rushmore.

"He's number one, he is. The reason being is that he made it so easy to suspend disbelief, and this is not a knock on the other guys who are either on my top 10 or on my Mount Rushmore, but he was, to me, he was the guy who could go in and make people look good, made other people, he brought a sense of believability to the matches and the promos, and he could have a good match in different styles with just about anybody." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon once stood up to Vince McMahon

It's no surprise that Vince McMahon used to have the final say on all promos before they were delivered. But in 2016, when Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley wanted to cut a promo their way, they went over Vince to do it. Foley recalled the incident on his Foley is Pod podcast.

“Going back to, this is fall of 2016, I think. So I’ve just taken over this role of General Manager for RAW with Stephanie as the Commissioner and my boss. No one has mentioned anything about the fact that Triple H interfered with the match, costing … I can’t remember what title. I thought, we have to have some kind of friction here or else I’m just in a corner in my second week on the job. It’s me against her.” [48:42-49:24]

Foley continued to say that Vince agreed to do the promo their way after watching it.

“I got maybe ten percent of what I wanted out of Vince. Then Stephanie and I went and cut the promo our own way. It was a lot of tension. We are overriding Vince’s edict. We cut the promo. He sees us cutting the promo, he goes 'what the hell is going on here?' Stephanie goes 'Dad, Mick and I did this just to see what happened. We’d like you to take a look at it.' And it was about a three minute segment. He looked at it after, seemed like an eternity, nodded his head and went, 'we’ll do it your way.'” [49:26-50:03]

Mick Foley hasn't been seen on WWE television in a long time and is currently enjoying his retirement. We will have to wait and see if the WWE Hall of Famer makes an appearance in the near future.

Do you think Terry Funk should be in the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling? Let us know in the comments section.

