WWE Superstar Sonya Deville picked a huge loss against Mandy Rose in a 'Loser leaves WWE' match at SummerSlam. It was one of the biggest grudge matches heading into the PPV, and both Superstars delivered well inside the ring.

This match was initially booked as a 'Hair vs Hair' match, but WWE revised the stipulation last week and announced that loser would have to leave WWE. As a result, Sonya Deville is on her way out of the promotion following the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

After the match, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and shared an emotional message for Sonya Deville. In his tweet, Mick Foley stated that we have all been fortunate to witness Sonya Deville's growth as WWE Superstar. He addressed her by her real name, Daria, and wished her the best in her future endeavours.

"How fortunate we have been to see Sonya Deville blossom and grow each week. She is a class act and a credit to WWE - and all of pro-wrestling. Wherever your path leads you, Daria, please know you have a friend and a fan in me."

Is Sonya Deville actually leaving WWE?

As of this writing, WWE and Sonya Deville have led us into believing that the Superstar is set to part ways with the company. However, there is no news about whether this will be a permanent goodbye.

.... goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, backstage rumours suggested that Sonya Deville is set to take a loss at the PPV following which she will undergo a huge transformation. Vince McMahon reportedly sees a huge potential in the Superstar and believes that a major change in her gimmick could turn her into something big in the company.

Leaked reports about the PPV suggested that Deville is going bald. Apparently, we would have seen that happen, but the stipulation was changed after the results were circulated on the internet.

That being said, it could still lead to Sonya Deville's absence from WWE as she would get a much-needed time off to deal with the recent incidents in her personal life. Moreover, there have also been talks about her pursuing a career in the movie industry, and she has been quite vocal about it.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Sonya Deville. But, right now, she is set to bid adieu to the company after losing against her former best friend, Mandy Rose.