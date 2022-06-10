×
WWE Legend comments on Cody Rhodes' initial departure from the company

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 10, 2022 09:55 AM IST

Mick Foley stated that people should give Cody Rhodes more credit for leaving WWE on his own terms.

After six years away, Rhodes returned to the company as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent during WrestleMania 38. Ever since then, he has become one of the top stars of the red brand and continues to be a fan favorite during his matches against Rollins.

On his podcast Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer stated that people should give him more credit for leaving the company on his own. He added that he applauds everyone who makes themselves more valuable without national TV to back them up.

“I think people should give Cody a lot of credit for leaving WWE on his own because he believed he was capable of more. And he was. So I applaud anybody who goes out there and makes themselves more valuable without the national TV machine behind them.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]
Thank you @CodyRhodes. 👏👏👏#HIAC https://t.co/SJAmOp6EjW

Unfortunately, Rhodes' momentum on the roster has been halted after suffering a torn right pectoral while preparing for his match against Seth Rollins. Despite the injury, he still went on to perform during their Hell in a Cell match and defeated his opponent in spectacular fashion.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins possibly not done with their feud

Even with their third match recently concluded at the latest premium live event, it seems like both superstars are not done with their heated views with each other.

Before his surgery and road to recovery, The American Nightmare made an appearance on RAW where he discussed his latest match and injury. He was then interrupted by Rollins, who seemingly paid his respects to his opponent.

Just as Cody was about to leave, Rollins attacked him and focused on his injury before being restricted by officials. The injured star showed his strength and refused the stretcher offered.

June 5th 2022 - @WWE @peacockTV https://t.co/fatXBM29Dj

Following his scheduled surgery, Brandi Rhodes, Cody's wife, then gave an update that the surgery was a success. For now, fans are eagerly anticipating his eventual return.

Edited by Neda Ali
