Seth Rollins mocks Cody Rhodes after attacking him on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins took to social media to mock Cody Rhodes after assaulting him on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

At WWE Hell in a Cell, the two stars collided inside the unforgiving structure in their third match. They utilized weapons such as tables, kendo sticks, a bull rope, and the cell itself to inflict pain on the opposition. The American Nightmare was injured going into the match as he had torn his pec completely off the bone during training.

After winning the match on Sunday, Cody opened this week's WWE RAW by speaking about the bout and how he wanted his daughter to learn from it when she's older. He was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who gave Rhodes props for his performance at the premium live event. The two stars then shook hands before The Visionary left the ring.

As Cody was about to exit the arena, Rollins ambushed him with a sledgehammer. It's currently unknown how long the former will be out of action.

Seth Rollins then took to Twitter to mock The American Nightmare by sharing a photo of himself holding the sledgehammer with the same caption that Cody Rhodes tweeted out before their match at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes For the love of the game For the love of the game

You can check out Seth Rollins' tweet below:

Cody Rhodes wants to participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match

During his promo on RAW, the former TNT Champion noted that he wants to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month. The bout's winner would have a title match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime, anywhere.

Due to Rhodes' injury, he might not be medically cleared in time to participate in the bout. The American Nightmare will undoubtedly try his best to make it as he revealed that winning the coveted title was the main reason he decided to return to WWE.

