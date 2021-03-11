"A master at his craft" - WWE Hall of Famer praises NXT Champion Finn Balor

Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to laud the skills of NXT Champion Finn Balor after Balor successfully defended his title against Adam Cole.

The WWE Hall of Famer is known for voicing his opinions on the current wrestling product. Foley always seems eager to shine a light on specific talents he believes deserve praise.

This time, the man who has been known as Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack highlighted Balor's exceptional talents. He referred to the reigning NXT Champion as "a master at his craft."

Here's what Mick Foley had to say about Finn Balor on Twitter:

"Watching @FinnBalor at work is watching a master at his craft. Everything he does - the execution, the psychology, the selling - is state of the art."

Finn Balor was able to overcome Adam Cole on the latest episode of NXT and walk away as the champion. Online reactions to the match have been overwhelmingly positive thus far. Both fans and wrestlers - such as Mrs. Foley's baby boy - have brought attention to the quality of the match both Balor and Cole produced.

However, Finn Balor's moment of relief wouldn't last long, as former NXT Champion Karrion Kross was quick to make his intentions known. Kross stared down Balor in the ring after the latter's match was over.

Mick Foley has also praised former NXT Star Rhea Ripley in recent weeks

Mick Foley was quick to alert the WWE Universe to his concerns over former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley making the jump to Monday Night RAW.

In a tweet directed towards WWE, the former WWE Champion said the company should "not mess around when it comes to pushing Rhea Ripley." Clearly, Foley thinks very highly of the Australian Superstar, who is yet to make her official main roster debut.

It's vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE



PLEASE don't allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate.



Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly. https://t.co/3lFg147YJ7 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2021

Ripley memorably lost her NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania. She will likely be facing off against The Queen once again in the near future.

Do you agree with Foley's comments on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments below.